You could easily drive through this leafy Silicon Valley suburb without realizing you were in America’s richest neighborhood. From the road, it’s all high brick walls and opaque gates.
It takes Google Maps to get a glimpse of what lies behind. Satellite images of Atherton, Calif. — where the average household income just blew past half a million dollars — reveal the sprawling homes of tech billionaires and sports stars, studded with tennis courts and pools.
For the fourth straight year, Atherton topped Bloomberg’s Richest Places annual index. With an average household income of more than $525,000, it became the first and so far only community to top the half-million dollar mark since Bloomberg started compiling the index in 2017.
At least some of the town’s Silicon Valley neighbors are more or less keeping up. Atherton is joined in the upper echelons of the Bloomberg list by Hillsborough (No. 3) and Los Altos Hills (No. 5), two other communities in the Hi-Tech corridor between San Francisco and San Jose. Both have average incomes upward of $400,000.