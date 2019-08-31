The athletics department at Franklin Pierce University launched an online store this week, according to a news release.

Fans can now buy Ravens collectibles, gifts and apparel, including brands such as Adidas and Columbia, at shopFPUravens.com.

Many products can be customized to showcase support for a particular Ravens sport or indicate status as a Franklin Pierce alum, parent or grandparent, for instance.

For more information about sports at Franklin Pierce, go to fpuravens.com or visit the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FranklinPierceRavens.

— Sierra Hubbard

Sierra Hubbard can be reached at 355-8546 or at shubbard@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SierraHubbardKS.