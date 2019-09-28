FITZWILLIAM — A pizza parlor has reopened under its original owners.
After closing for nearly a month of renovations, Crossroads Pizza and Subs on Route 12 opened again Sept. 7, according to posts on its Facebook page, with Edward A. Yoerger and his daughter, Kayla Yoerger, back at the helm.
Edward first opened the business in 2010 as Ed’s Cross Roads Pizza & Subs, Kayla said, and a few years ago he sold it to Bryan Bennett and Carrington Fisk.
In August, however, the restaurant closed suddenly, Kayla said. Since the Yoergers still owned the building, they decided to step in again and pick up the business where they left off, she said.
Renovations included repainting the dining room and bar, installing all new equipment in the kitchen, completely making over the basement, adding new coolers and updating the decorations, including new dart boards.
“Everything’s new,” Kayla said.
The restaurant’s menu includes pizza, calzones, wings, sub sandwiches and pasta. For more information, go to facebook.com/Xroadspizzasubs or call 585-7077.