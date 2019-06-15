Jennifer Cormier of Sullivan took over Adam’s Fish Market on Ashuelot Street in April, she said, and renamed the joint Jen’s Fish Market. She worked for the previous owner, Adam Smith, and ran the store on and off for several years.
Cormier said she was pleasantly surprised when Smith contacted her about taking the market. He still runs his wholesale business and market in Brattleboro, she added, and the Keene store is one of his customers now.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant, so this was like the next closest thing,” Cormier said. “... A lot of people don’t know I actually serve food on top of fresh fish.”
Customers can pick up ready-made meals from the market, and Cormier hopes to add a small section of bar seating by next winter — not for table service, she said, but to give guests a place to enjoy their food.
For more information about Jen’s Fish Market, visit facebook.com/CormierJen or call 903-1122.