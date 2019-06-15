Keene’s CrossFit gym has moved to a larger property on Carpenter Street with twice the space.
A few years ago, Michelle Gaffney began offering personal training out of her Keene home. In 2017, she moved to an auto garage at 349B Washington St. and later that year gained official CrossFit certification.
Since then, Gaffney’s business has gained a following mostly through word of mouth as she waited to find a bigger gym.
“I made a five-year plan. I said that once I had 70 members … that I would start looking for a new location,” she said.
Reaching that goal sooner than expected, Gaffney finished moving into a 4,500-square-foot facility at 40 Carpenter St. at the end of May.
CrossFit is a branded fitness philosophy that blends weight-lifting, body-weight exercises and aerobic training into varied, high-intensity workouts.
Gaffney said she was inspired after seeing a friend open a CrossFit gym in West Virginia eight years ago. Now, her gym caters to a multitude of people looking to exercise, including firefighters and law enforcement officers.
Her goal has been to create a community, she said, and she appreciates the community aspect of the gym.
“I get to watch people walk in who are completely scared to death and uncomfortable and watch them work through it together,” Gaffney said.
For more information, go to facebook.com/definelines or crossfitmonadnock.com, or call 703-909-0664.