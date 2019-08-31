Leadership Monadnock now taking applications
The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2019-2020 Leadership Monadnock program.
Founded in 1997, it’s an intensive nine-month program beginning in October and ending in June. Full-day meetings take place once a month. Each session is structured to present all aspects of an issue through a combination of presentation by industry experts, group discussions, workshops, field trips and other experiences.
Participants will have access to community leaders who are experts in their respective fields.
For information or to download an application online, go to www.keenechamber.com/pages/leadership-monadnock or email leadershipmonadnock@keenechamber.com.
Mail the completed application to: Leadership Monadnock C/O GKCC, 48 Central Square, Keene 03431.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.
Windham Grows seeking entrepreneurs
BRATTLEBORO — Windham Grows, the Strolling of the Heifers’ farm business accelerator, is seeking farmer-entrepreneurs.
The Farm Business Accelerator begins in November and ends in April. The program consists of three weekend residencies in Brattleboro and regular video meetings.
Help includes mentoring, in-kind resources, physical space, educational experience and technical expertise.
Windham Grows is seeking applicants who would like support scaling their value-added, farm-based food or beverage businesses, changing the conversation around food and farms, and strengthening their communities. Those accepted into the program learn how to grow socially conscious, food-focused businesses by means of concentrated sessions on marketing, finance, production, technology and entrepreneur mindsets.
The program provides food and lodging for non-local participants during the Brattleboro weekends. Graduates will develop a basic business model constructed using Live Plan software and will have created and honed a basic pitch.
Applications are due midnight Sept. 30. To apply, go to https://windhamgrows.org/windham-grows-farmer-application.