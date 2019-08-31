US view of economy highest in 19 years
U.S. consumer confidence declined in August by less than forecast as Americans’ assessment of current conditions climbed to the highest level in almost 19 years, helped by a job market that remains robust.
The Conference Board’s index eased to 135.1 this month from a revised 135.8, according to data from the New York-based group Tuesday that exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The gauge of views on the present situation jumped to 177.2, the highest since November 2000, the expectations index decreased.
Key insights:
The reading shows hiring and income gains are keeping consumers upbeat and assuaging concerns about the economy’s prospects in light of slowing global growth, volatile financial markets and escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The level of confidence could allow for sustained household spending that remains a mainstay of the economy.
The share of respondents who say jobs are currently plentiful jumped to 51.2 percent, the highest since September 2000, while the share saying jobs are hard to get declined to the lowest in three months.
The expectations gauge declined to 107 from 112.4 as the outlook for business conditions and incomes eased.
The report follows other confidence gauges that suggest consumer sentiment may be wavering in the U.S. The University of Michigan’s gauge dropped to the lowest level since January this month, and Bloomberg’s weekly comfort measure recently saw its largest back-to-back slide since 2011.
“While other parts of the economy may show some weakening, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “However, if the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers’ optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook.”
Plans to buy cars increased, while plans to buy appliances and homes eased.
The difference between the shares of those saying jobs are plentiful and hard to get, known as the labor differential, widened to 39.4, the biggest gap since November 2000.
The share of respondents who anticipate interest rates to be lower a year from now increased to 27.3 percent, the highest since March 2009.
— Bloomberg News
Constellation Brands losing millions on pot
Beer and wine giant Constellation Brands warned Monday it will lose $54.3 million in the current quarter from its nearly $4 billion investment in a Canadian-based weed company.
In 2017, Constellation, based in Victor, N.Y., made an initial investment in Canopy Growth as it sought to capture a portion of the recreational marijuana market, a market expected to grow as states legalized its consumption. Constellation raised its stake to 38 percent in August 2018.
Earlier this year, Constellation wrote down $160 million of its investment in Canopy. At the time, analysts said while Canopy would be a major player as the cannabis market continues to grow, perhaps Constellation had poured too much money into the company too soon. In July, Bruce Linton, Canopy’s co-CEO was fired as the company reconfigured its board and top leadership.
Constellation’s current stake in Canopy, which produces and sells cannabis in dried, oil and soft-gel capsules, is 35.6 percent, according to securities filings. Its six-month loss will be $132.5 million, Constellation said in the filing.
— Chicago Tribune
Caribou Coffee launches tiny store format
Caribou Coffee is launching a new type of store that only has drive-through and walk-up windows.
The tiny store format, called Caribou Cabins, is aimed at on-the-go customers or those who don’t mind sitting outside. At just 600 square feet, the “cabins” won’t have any in-store seating.
Caribou also announced Monday a new line of energy drinks, dubbed Caribou Bou-sted beverages, which include sparkling waters, sodas and juices made with caffeine from coffee beans, ginseng and guarana extract. These beverages will initially launch at the new Caribou Cabins.
The news comes just weeks after the Minnesota-based coffee company unveiled its ready-to-drink cans of cold brew line.
The new cabins concept came from John Butcher, Caribou’s new chief executive and former Target Corp. executive. Butcher, who took the helm two years ago, has been focusing on making more dramatic changes within the 26-year-old company, according to a news release.
The first five Caribou Cabins — which will harness the company’s Northwoods vibe — will open in the next few months in various Minnesota locales.
“Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today. We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver,” Butcher said in a statement.
JAB Holdings bought Caribou in 2014 for $340 million. The parent company owns an array of well-known chains, like Panera Bread, Bruegger’s Bagels and Krispy Kreme. Caribou has more than 300 company-owned locations nationwide has hundreds more franchise stores domestically and in 11 countries.
— Star Tribune (Minneapolis)