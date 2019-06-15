A barbecue food truck is open for the season in a new spot in Keene.
Dennis J. Chamberlin ran Pit Stop Smokehouse out of a brick-and-mortar joint in Westmoreland for nine years before downsizing to a mobile operation and moving to Marlboro Street in Keene last year.
This summer, the truck will sit at 830 Park Ave., according to the business’ Facebook page.
Pit Stop got a late start to the season after a mechanical failure with its truck but opened for business June 4, according to additional Facebook posts. Chamberlin wasn’t reachable for comment.
For more information, go to facebook.com/pitstopsmokehouse or call 399-9010.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff