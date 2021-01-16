With COVID-19 causing heavy disruptions to local economies last year, nearly 100,000 businesses nationwide had closed permanently as of Aug. 31, according to a report issued by the online rating and review site Yelp.
In the Monadnock Region, restaurants and other food-related companies made up a large share of the permanent closures: Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin, Piedra Fina in Marlborough and Elm City Bagels in Keene all cited the pandemic as a primary factor in their decisions to shutter.
So did Tracy Gunn, who closed two of her four businesses — Willie Mac’s Pub and Restaurant in Keene and Life is Sweet in Brattleboro — last year.
After closing for several months following the coronavirus outbreak last spring, Willie Mac’s reopened in July. But without live events like music performances and trivia nights, due to social-distancing regulations, the restaurant earned only about a quarter of its usual revenue, according to Gunn.
“All of the income required gathering of people,” she said Wednesday. “And that was not really going to work.”
Willie Mac’s closed in late August, despite having received a $30,000 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Gunn said. (The program is designed to help businesses retain employees without shouldering a short-term financial burden.)
Another restaurant she owns, The Flight Deck, located at Dillant-Hopkins Airport, has also struggled financially. The business earned about 50 percent of its usual revenue in the fall, but that figure has been slashed significantly as COVID cases in the area have risen this winter, she said.
Gunn, who also owns Life is Sweet in Keene, said that other than trying to maintain four businesses at once, she does not regret any of her decisions last year. And she does not plan to let recent financial challenges dissuade her from future entrepreneurial opportunities.
“It’s amazing to be able to create something from nothing or to build onto what somebody else ended,” she said of starting a business. “I probably will never stop doing that.”
Phil Suter, president and CEO of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, cautioned that COVID-19 is not solely responsible for all business closures last year, since many stores operate at very modest financial margins. He explained, however, that the pandemic reduced those margins and erased them completely in some cases.
Suter praised the relief made available by public agencies to help fill the gaps, citing federal programs like PPP and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as state programs like the Main Street Relief Fund and support for live performance venues.
Still, he warned that local economies remain under significant pressure, predicting “stormy seas ahead” if financial resources lapse. Suter urged public officials to establish clear health regulations so that businesses can plan ahead.
“They want predictability,” he said. “The fact that it took so long for Congress to come through with the next phase of assistance wasn’t helpful, and that causes a lot of anxiety and stress. It’s hard to make plans when you don’t know what the future holds.”
Monadnock Region businesses also showed resilience last year as they “recalibrated” their operations to be financially viable, according to Suter. He pointed to the increased use of takeout and curbside-pickup services at local restaurants, in addition to efforts by other stores to expand their websites for online shopping, as particularly adaptive.
Several local stories highlighted that ingenuity.
The Crotched Mountain Foundation voted in June to permanently close the Greenfield campus of Crotched Mountain School — which offers special education services and a residential program at that location for adults with disabilities — due to financial instability, stemming in part from the pandemic. Two months later, however, the foundation announced that the campus would remain open through a partnership with Gersh Autism, a national company that provides special education and therapeutic care for students with autism.
In Rindge, Rudy Rosalez acquired the Hometown Diner from previous owners Bill and Bonnie Rosengrant after the couple said in June they would be closing the retro eatery because of economic challenges caused by “the current state of affairs.” Rosalez, who also owns the Woodbound Inn in Rindge, reopened the diner several weeks later and re-hired nearly all of its staff, he said Wednesday.
Rosalez did not inherit any of the Hometown Diner’s financial woes in the transfer; the clean slate meant he was ineligible for many government relief programs — making a lean year even leaner.
“We’re still open by the skin of our teeth,” he said. “… I knew I was taking a risk in opening the place.”
The diner, which he explained is currently operating at 65-percent capacity, had success in the warmer weather when customers could sit under a tent outdoors. Rosalez said he will bring back the tent this year, apply for the latest round of PPP loans and hopefully benefit from an injection of cash into the local economy via the recent federal stimulus package — all of which he hopes will restore financial stability.
“We feel that on paper, 2021 looks good for us as far as rebounding from a disastrous 2020,” he said.
That would bring both fiscal and communal benefits, according to Rosalez, who said functioning restaurants are important social hubs and attract new residents to the region.
“Closed business equal closed towns,” he said.
Arguing that downtown Keene remains vibrant, Suter highlighted the resources available to anyone who hopes to start or revitalize a business, including the Chamber of Commerce, N.H. Small Business Development Center and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
He also noted that the regional economy is not dependent on any single industry but rather encompasses the tourism, manufacturing, health-care and financial services sectors, which he explained makes the area particularly resilient to financial hardship.
“When things go south, we tend to go less south than some places,” he said.