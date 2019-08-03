Crowdfunding program seeking proposals
The Local Crowd Monadnock is seeking social enterprises to submit project proposals.
For this proposal cycle, TLC Monadnock, a community-based crowdfunding program serving the Monadnock Region and state, seeks projects focusing on affordable housing, farms and food, or living wage jobs and equity. Projects addressing these community needs will receive campaign support and resources beyond what is provided to all TLC Monadnock campaigns.
TLC Monadnock will select up to six social enterprises to participate, based on the potential of each project to positively impact their local economy and community. Accepted proposals will launch their campaigns in late fall or winter.
This request for proposals is available online at tlcmonadnock.com/rfp. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.
For more information, visit tlcmonadnock.com or contact Jen Risley at 283-5401.
TLC Monadnock is one of four agencies participating in a new year-long research project with the National Science Foundation and The Local Crowd, designed to uncover the best ways to support social enterprises.
Locally, this program is hosted by Monadnock Food Co-op and managed by a team of volunteer community economic development leaders and business advisors. Partners include N.H. Small Business Development Center, Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
Financial advisers attend conference for women
BRATTLEBORO — Toni Ciampaglione and Kelli Warriner represented Park Place Financial Advisors, a division of Brattleboro Savings & Loan, at the Summit for Women Advisors in Nashville, Tenn., last month.
The three-day conference featured discussions and panels with women from a broad range of experiences on topics including: leading an award-winning culture; navigating courageous conversations with clients; and fostering client and employee loyalty.
Keynote speakers implored participants to build community, to address wealth inequality through their work and to think creatively about cultivating financial literacy in future generations. Chloe B. McKenzie, founder and CEO of On A Wealth Kick and BlackFem Inc. encouraged participants to support young girls today and throughout their lives.
“We recognize the critical role that financial services can play in empowering underserved populations and addressing inequality,” said Joe Little, president of Park Place.
Warriner, a certified financial planner, and Ciampaglione, an accredited asset management specialist, have almost 40 years’ combined experience at Park Place.
Prescott, of The Richards Group, earns work certification
BRATTLEBORO — Shannon Prescott recently earned the Certified WorkComp Advisor designation, conferred by the Institute of WorkComp Professionals. Prescott works for the Richards Group, which is headquartered in Brattleboro and has offices in Keene.
The certification is essential for reviewing workers’ compensation insurance reports. Designation holders must commit to continuing education and recertification every three years.
In addition to analyzing workers compensation plans, Presscott assists clients with compliance and safety program evaluation and implementation, helping them to meet mandated compliance standards. She is board chair of the United Way of Windham County and vice chair of the Franklin County Young Professionals.
The Richards Group provides ocal Insurance, retirement plan and employee benefits solutions.