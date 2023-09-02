One of the dangerous effects of burnout is that it slows your ability to accomplish more. You may not feel this right away for it takes a while to realize. It begins by being tired. Then low energy in general. Then you don’t feel like you can do anything. The effect on growth starts to become obvious and serious.

What other signs of burnout are there? Today’s environment is a busy one. Managers have at least 11 direct reports. Team leaders at least five. Any one of whom can experience burnout. A review of some general symptoms include being worried on a regular basis, feeling a strong sense of fatigue, feeling let down, cursing or swearing more often, difficulty sleeping, feeling disorganized, loss of control, feeling unworthy, experiencing excessive work hours, not able to relax at home and blaming others for everything.

Business psychologist Bob Vecchiotti can be reached at rav@leadershipexpert.com.

