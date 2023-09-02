One of the dangerous effects of burnout is that it slows your ability to accomplish more. You may not feel this right away for it takes a while to realize. It begins by being tired. Then low energy in general. Then you don’t feel like you can do anything. The effect on growth starts to become obvious and serious.
What other signs of burnout are there? Today’s environment is a busy one. Managers have at least 11 direct reports. Team leaders at least five. Any one of whom can experience burnout. A review of some general symptoms include being worried on a regular basis, feeling a strong sense of fatigue, feeling let down, cursing or swearing more often, difficulty sleeping, feeling disorganized, loss of control, feeling unworthy, experiencing excessive work hours, not able to relax at home and blaming others for everything.
The consequences will slow the growth of your company at all levels. So what can be done to ease the burnout and return to some level of normalcy? First and foremost understand the symptoms of burnout, ask for help, recognize the effects on others, take a break, delegate responsibilities, seek professional help when necessary, put more variety in your life, spend more time relaxing, take time to exercise and set reasonable and achievable short-term goals. From personal experience, exercising on the treadmill works especially if you listen to relaxing music as well.
As a business owner, keep your schedule simple. Focus on a few important goals, deliberately slow your speed, delegate as much as possible and have positive self-talk.
These suggestions can help. Try more than one at a time. Individual and organizational growth is a much worthy goal. Do not do anything to slow it down! If you do, you can risk more serious mental health issues!
