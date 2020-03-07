Operating budget: $68,684,935, an increase of $1,926,408, or about 2.9 percent, over the $66,758,527 voters approved last year. If the proposal is rejected at the polls, a default budget of $67,518,273 would kick in.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Because the school board and the Association of Keene Tutors reached a stalemate in contract negotiations last year, they turned to a fact-finder, whose recommendations are presented in a warrant article to enact a four-year agreement that would raise wages and benefits for tutors.
The article seeks $339,938 in taxes to cover increases in the first year of the contract, which includes retroactive pay to when the previous contract expired on June 30. The cumulative cost of salary and benefit increases in the proposed contract, which would last through June 2023, is estimated at $1,792,233.
The school board recommends voters reject the article. Unlike other collective bargaining agreements on the warrant, the tutors’ article doesn’t have an accompanying measure asking voters to allow the district to call a special meeting to address the cost items. That means, if the contract fails at the polls, the union and the board return to negotiations, with no chance of the tutors getting any wage or benefit increases in the upcoming year.
Also on the warrant: Voters will also determine the fate of three other union contracts, which all carry the school board’s recommendation and would raise money for the first year of the agreement. The Keene Educational Office Personnel Group, the Keene Clinical Service Providers and the Keene Custodians are on the warrant.
Contested races: Five people are vying for three seats on the school board, each with a three-year term: incumbent Jim Carley, Shaun M. Filiault, Jaclyn S. Headings, Philip M. Jones and Peter Starkey.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Keene Recreation Center for voters in all wards. As an official-ballot school district, Keene voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.