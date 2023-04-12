The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak carries the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Boston.

The Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak (88) carries the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Boston.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

BOSTON — The Bruins won their 64th game of the season in their regular season Garden finale on Tuesday, but they did not escape their 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals without a major concern. The B’s checked a few boxes in the home finale:

Get Brad Marchand off the schneid? Check. He snapped a 16-game goal-less streak.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.