TORONTO — The look on Tuukka Rask’s face was priceless.
The goalie, backing up Jaroslav Halak on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, was sitting next to an oblivious David Pastrnak on the Bruins bench. As Pastrnak watched the action on the ice and prepared for his next shift, Rask was caught by the Hockey Night in Canada camera just staring at his young teammate, a slight smile of bemused amazement on his face.
Rask didn’t even have to open his mouth. The look said it all. The sniper is simply in a different realm right now.
Pastrnak had just deposited his one-timer in the mail slot between Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen’s shoulder and the crossbar, tying the game late in the third period and allowing the B’s to take a point in the game against the Maple Leafs they would eventually drop in overtime, 4-3. The goal gave him nine goals in eight games. With his assist earlier in the game, Pastrnak has now figured in 15 of the B’s 22 goals on the season.
It all makes you wonder ‘what if?’ As in, ‘what if if he was 100 percent healthy last spring?’ The answer to that question we’ll never know, of course, and how much his up-and-down play in the postseason had to do with the thumb injury he suffered in an off-ice incident last February and re-aggravated in the second round is hard to quantify.
But it is nice that the real Pastrnak has returned, and it should be a nightly fascination to see how far the 23-year-old Czech can take his game.
“It seems like he’s hitting it this year than at the end of last year,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “He talked about his injury and maybe that affected him. I think missing five weeks at the end of the season, his timing was a little bit off more than his hand injury. He’s had time to work on that and get that back, so I think that’s a big reason.”
The one-timer has become a more prominent weapon in Pastrnak’s arsenal. On Saturday morning, his centerman Patrice Bergeron observed that the shot was always there but that his ability to get himself open for the shot is what has grown the most. And on his goal later that night, Pastrnak was somehow able to find his sweet spot for Brad Marchand’s pass and an open shot a couple of feet above the left faceoff dot.
“I think I may have scored a couple of goals with it and you guys brought it up, so I started working on it some more. I didn’t work on it before, but now I try to work on it every practice,” said Pastrnak.
You can’t expect Pastrnak to keep up this pace that would have him threatening Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 92. But after scoring 38 goals in 66 games last year, it is certainly realistic to think he could reach that magical plateau of 50 goals. The last Bruin to do that was Cam Neely, the current team president who scored 50 in 44 games in 1993-94, the third and final time Neely hit 50.