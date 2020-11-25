CFP Committee makes its first selections
On Tuesday, the CFP Selection Committee made their first picks:
1. Alabama (7-0)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
3. Clemson (7-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (6-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Northwestern (5-0)
9. Georgia (5-2)
10. Miami (7-1)
11. Oklahoma (6-2)
12. Indiana (4-1)
13. Iowa State (6-2)
14. BYU (9-0)
15. Oregon (3-0)
16. Wisconsin (2-1)
17. Texas (5-2)
18. Southern California (3-0)
19. North Carolina (6-2)
20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
21. Marshall (7-0)
22. Auburn (5-2)
23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
24. Iowa (3-2)
25. Tulsa (5-1)
Rays star Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico following a family dispute
Tampa Bay Rays postseason star Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico after an apparent domestic dispute involving his young daughter, according to the player’s agent.
Arozarena is expected to be held in custody for 48 hours and is scheduled to meet with his attorney this evening. It is unclear what charges he is being held under.
“The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure that the child’s needs were being taken care of,” said his agent, Abel Guerra. “He was always sending money down there, and he was very involved in her life. I don’t want to speculate about (anything else).”
The Rays are aware of the reports, but have not yet commented.
Braves add Morton and quickly go from short on proven pitchers to deep
The Braves brought back long-ago draft pick Charlie Morton on Tuesday for one year and $15 million. The Braves believe he can regain his form from 2019, when he finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting for the Rays. A week earlier the Braves signed Drew Smyly for one year and $11 million. They believe he’s on the come after a good season with the Giants.
The Braves lost the best-of-seven National League Championship Series to the Dodgers because they didn’t have enough pitching. They quickly signed two starters they think can be good in October, and give the team a better chance of making it there. The Braves’ pitching will be better if they are right about one of those guys; if both are hits, the Braves might have the deepest staff in the NL East.