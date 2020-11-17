NCAA men’s basketball tournament headed for Indy
The NCAA announced Monday that it is in “preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis” to hold the entire 68-team 2021 NCAA men’s tournament in and around Indianapolis, which already is the planned site of the 2021 Final Four.
The timetable remains the same, with plans to hold the tournament at the same time in March, finishing up with a Final Four on April 3-5.
Drew Brees diagnosed with rib fractures, collapsed lung
Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung during the Saints 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.
ESPN reported that Brees suffered three fractured ribs on the left side and two fractured ribs on the right. The collapsed lung is reportedly on his right side. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, but ESPN reported that there is hope he could return for the playoffs.
The Saints will now turn to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback until Brees is ready to get back out on the field.