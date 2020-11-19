Warriors’ Thompson suffers leg injury in workout
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered an apparent leg injury during a workout in Southern California Wednesday, a source confirmed with the Bay Area News Group. He will undergo testing in the coming days to determine the severity.
The Athletic was first to report the news.
Thompson, 30, was set to return from a torn left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals that sidelined him for the entirety of last season.
According to ESPN, the injury involves the lower right leg. A participant in the Warriors’ recent offseason minicamp at Chase Center, he was on track to be ready for the start of the training camp Dec. 1.
Mets second baseman Cano tests positive for steroid
Mets second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for stanozolol and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.
Stanozolol is a steroid and a violation of MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This is the second time in Cano’s career that he’s run afoul of the policy; he was suspended 80 games in 2018 for testing positive for a diuretic. (Diuretics are banned under the PED rules because they can often mask PED use.)
NFL announces strict new COVID-19 protocols
The NFL announced on Wednesday that all of its teams would be entering intensive COVID-19 protocols following a surge of coronavirus cases across the nation.
Now, all players and coaches must test negative for COVID-19 prior to entering team facilities. All meetings will now be held virtually unless they can be held outdoors with a pre-approved plan. The intensive protocols will start on Saturday.
All players and coaches will be forced to wear masks or Oakley faceshields, according to the memo. Players will be allowed to remove their helmet and masks for breaks, but they must remain six feet apart from each other to ensure social distancing.
Navy’s third consecutive football game postponed
The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the FOOTBALL game between Navy and South Florida has been postponed due to positive tests at USF. Navy hasn’t played since a 51-37 loss to SMU on Oct. 31. Games against Tulsa and Memphis were postponed due to an outbreak on the Navy grounds.
The Midshipmen have one final game scheduled for Dec. 12 against Army in West Point, N.Y., after local safety guidelines prompted a venue change from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Cadets and Midshipmen will be permitted to attend the game in West Point.
Both teams have the first weekend of December open as a possible landing spot for a rescheduled game. Navy, however, is also trying to make up two other games.
The Midshipmen took a nearly two-week break from in-person football activities while dealing with the outbreak.