Warriors’ Klay Thompson to miss 2020-21 season with Achilles’ tear
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles’ tendon, sidelining him for the second straight season.
Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals, was playing in a pickup game in Los Angeles Wednesday when he suffered the injury. He underwent an MRI Thursday morning that confirmed the diagnosis. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson is part of a championship core that was supposed to play together again for the first time in more than a year and help the Warriors return to title contention after tumbling to the league’s worst record last season.
CenturyLink Field renamed Lumen Field
The name CenturyLink Field is no more.
Starting with Thursday night’s Seahawks-Cardinals game, the Seattle venue will be known as Lumen Field, the move reflecting CenturyLink’s rebranding as Lumen Technologies in September.
The Seahawks announced the change in a statement Thursday morning.
Maryland/Michigan State tilt cancelled
The Maryland football program canceled Saturday’s home game against Michigan State, citing an increase in the number of players and staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday, the school announced that 15 more players and seven staff members had tested positive. One of those staff members is head coach Mike Locksley.