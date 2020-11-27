Ravens-Steelers game delayed until Tuesday
The NFL postponed the Baltimore Ravens’ game at Pittsburgh for a second time because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens.
The game now is tentatively scheduled to be played Tuesday night, according to a person familiar with the situation. The game would be played then if the Ravens’ outbreak is sufficiently contained, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL had made no official announcement.
If the game cannot be played Tuesday, the NFL might be forced to add a Week 18 to its regular season.
Patriots RB Michel expected to play Sunday
Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning he thinks running back Sony Michel will be ready to go for this weekend’s home game against the Cardinals. Michel has been sidelined for seven straight games due to a hurt quad — which put him on injured reserve on Oct. 5 — and an ensuing bout with COVID-19. The former first-round pick has been practicing for three weeks now and was activated off IR last Saturday.
OSU coach Day tests positive for COVID
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday afternoon.
Day, who has guided the Buckeyes to an undefeated start and serves as the primary play-caller for one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, will miss Saturday’s game at Illinois.
It also puts him in jeopardy of missing their next game at Michigan State on Dec. 5. Big Ten coaches who test positive for COVID-19 are required to be out for 10 days, according to the conference’s protocols.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr., who is also the assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach against Illinois. Day is currently in isolation.
No. 4 Virginia breaks down late in upset loss to San Francisco
The Virginia men’s basketball team uncharacteristically withered on defense in the second half against San Francisco on Friday afternoon. Those breakdowns, particularly down the stretch, along with an inability to reclaim the scoring punch from their season opener dealt the fourth-ranked Cavaliers a stunning 61-60 defeat.
The upset was complete when Virginia’s Sam Hauser missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded at the fan-free Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Michael Jordan donates $2 million of his ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to food banks
Food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago are the richer for “The Last Dance,” thanks to a $2 million donation from Michael Jordan that is the latest charitable contribution from a man who has, in the past, been criticized for not doing more.
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement on the day before Thanksgiving. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”
Forbes estimated that Jordan had received $3 million to $4 million for his participation in “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s award-winning, 10-part documentary on his final season with the Chicago Bulls. He previously announced that he would donate all of his earnings from the program to Friends of the Children, a mentorship nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty.