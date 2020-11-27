Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday, the latest player sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak that has imperiled Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens players were informed Thursday night of new positive tests for players, including Jackson and defensive end Jihad Ward, the source said. In a call, they were told that Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, already postponed from its original Thanksgiving Day date, is increasingly unlikely to be played.
An NFL spokesman said there has been no change in the game’s status.
Falcons shut down again after positive tests
For the third time this season, the Atlanta Falcons shut down their facilities after two positive COVID-19 test of non-coaching staff members Thursday.
The team will work virtually, and the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday is still on at this time. The Falcons (3-7) are set to host the Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest soccer players of all time but also one of the most self-destructive, has died.
Maradona died on Wednesday from a heart attack, the Associated Press has confirmed. He was 60.
On the field, few could match his artistry, skill and creativity, but he could also be a devious, angry player. Off the field, he was a volatile man of prodigious appetites whose excesses often landed him in the hospital.
Klay Thompson undergoes Achilles surgery
Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, according to a team release. The five-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery.
Thompson was on pace to return for the start of the 2020-21 season next month after he missed all of last season with a torn left ACL he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Instead, he is looking at another extended rehabilitation after suffering the Achilles injury last week during a workout in Southern California.
No. 1-ranked Gonzaga rolls over Jayhawks
The No. 6-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, who went 28-3 a year ago following a season-opening loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, fell to explosive No. 1-rated Gonzaga 102-90 Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Jayhawks, who were led by the 22-point outing of Marcus Garrett and 17-point outing of Ochai Agbaji, trailed by as many as 14 points early and eight points at halftime. KU had it tied just three minutes into the final half before struggling late.
A fast-paced Gonzaga team was led by Drew Timme, who scored 25 points. Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert 23.
USC’s game against Colorado canceled
Through three weeks of its strange, shortened season, as other Pac-12 teams had games canceled, USC played on tenuously, its schedule unimpeded by the coronavirus.
But that changed with a single positive case on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday. By Thursday afternoon, a third USC player exhibiting symptoms tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the Pac-12 to declare Saturday’s game with Colorado a no contest.
Mikhail Sergachev inks deal with Lightning
Mikhail Sergachev signed a three-year contract to stay with the Lightning for a $4.8 million average annual value, a deal slightly under projections.
In his third full NHL season, Sergachev set a career high with 10 goals and led all Lightning defensemen with five power-play goals.