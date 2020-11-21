Raptors will open NBA season in Tampa
The Toronto Raptors will open their NBA season next month with Tampa as their temporary home.
Unable to gain an exemption to travel in and out of Canada due to the country’s coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the Raptors will play their home games at Amalie Arena and train in the Tampa Bay area for now.
The NBA season begins Dec. 22, and training camp opens Dec. 1.
PA changes in-game mask requirement
The state of Pennsylvania on Friday backtracked from a portion of tightened coronavirus protocols issued earlier in the week that would have required many of the state’s professional and college athletes to wear masks even during competition.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine on Tuesday released the new requirements for state residents. Among the mandates was an order that people wear masks when “outdoors with others who are not members of a person’s household and unable to maintain sustained physical distance.”
A state-issued FAQ that accompanied the mandate detailed the requirements for those participating in sports.
“Coaches, athletes (including cheerleaders), and spectators must wear face coverings if they cannot maintain sustained physical distance from persons outside of their household. This includes while actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc.,” the FAQ reads.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger told ABC 27 in Pittsburgh that the Steelers “were not granted an exemption.” In an email to The Washington Post on Friday, however, Kensinger said athletes should not wear masks “if the sport, equipment, or exertion level does not allow for face covering to be worn safely.”
Navy will make up postponed games
The Navy football team will get a chance to make up two of its games that were postponed because of the coronavirus.
The American Athletic Conference released an updated schedule Friday to account for recently postponed games. The Midshipmen (3-4, 3-2 AAC) will host Memphis on Nov. 28 and Tulsa (5-1, 5-0)on Dec. 5, with both games set for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Navy’s past three games have been postponed — the first two because of outbreaks at Navy and the third after positive tests at South Florida. .