Leaving a crinkled guard rail and a longtime small business in its wake, a $13.5 million project that included a new Route 9 bridge in Sullivan wrapped up in late November. A detour around the previous bridge caused months of long lines and delays. Truckers often refused orders to use Route 101 instead, some getting their rigs stuck on a tight turn at the intersection of Valley Road and Centre Street, obliterating the guard rail and infuriating N.H. DOT officials. Just as the project wrapped up, Sullivan’s Little Country Store closed up shop, with the owner claiming the detour hampered his business to the point of no return.