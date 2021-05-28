Weddings Have Relaxed Restrictions, but Still Remain Small & Intimate

The pandemic has kept many couples from saying “I do” until they felt it was safe enough to invite their guests to join in the festivities. The upcoming wedding season is proving brides and grooms-to-be are ready once again to tie the knot while loosening those restrictions put in place in 2020.
The Knot, a wedding planning site, showed in its annual study that one out of every two couples (47 percent) rescheduled their 2020 reception in 2021. In 2020, 32 percent of couples went ahead with a “minimony” or elopement but plan to throw a reception this year.
The push for 2021 weddings has created some interesting trends, ones that will become the new normal.
Jennifer Matthews, of Westmoreland, wedding and event planner with Memorable Events, had to return some deposits in 2020 due to several wedding venues shutting down in the early months of the pandemic.
She’s noticed there have been some holdovers in 2021 from last year’s nuptial trends she expects will last.
“A lot of people are focusing on smaller, more intimate weddings in general,” she said. “They can spend more quality time with guests that way and upgrade in other areas (like the honeymoon or flowers), saving on per person costs.”
An intimate wedding, or “microwedding” as it was coined in 2020, she considers to be about 40 to 50 guests. Pre-pandemic, the average-sized wedding she would plan had about 150 guests. The majority is under 100 this season.
“They still got some lovely photos, time with closest friends and family and they went out to dinner after,” said Matthews.
Some couples who held a microwedding in 2020 have rescheduled in 2021 with a larger guest list.
It’s set to be a game changer in the wedding industry, as couples reprioritize what’s important to them on their day with a focus on guest experiences.
On the flip side of the coin, Matthews has also booked some large weddings of around 200 guests.
“I have seen a much lower number of ‘no’s,’” she said, referring to guests RSVP-ing. “People are ready to see their family and friends again — they’re excited to get together.”
While there are other restrictions that are staying in place this season — for instance, self-serve buffets are a thing of the past — things in general are more relaxed, such as the elimination of hand sanitizer stations and masks optional for guests.
“It was a wild ride this past year,” said Matthews. “People understand how important it is to have an experienced wedding planner on their side who can help them with all the (pandemic) pivots.”
Crystal Wright, of Troy, wedding and event planner with Wright Up the Aisle, has seen a resurgence in bookings for 2021. In 2020, she had 18 weddings scheduled before the pandemic hit — that number dropped to two.
One of her clients who had booked their wedding in September of last year chose to postpone their big wedding but still were married on their planned day.
They held their ceremony under an oak tree at a nearby park, picnic-style with boxed lunches for their 25 guests.
“It was a way to hold an intimate wedding, and on their wedding day,” she said.
Like Matthews, Wright has also noticed couples are trending toward smaller backyard weddings, with some safety precautions still in place.
One couple she booked this September opted for multiple guest sitting areas and hors d’oeuvres instead of a traditional plated meal.
“They rented settees and high-top tables,” she said. “Caterers are willing to pre-package hors d’oeuvres, including things like shooter glasses with dip served with vegetables instead of a platter. There’s less hands-on with guests touching things, and people are still following the six feet between tables guideline.”
The dance floor is also coming back, Wright added.
While a lot of the travel restrictions for guests have been lifted, Wright takes safety seriously.
“I require my staff to be vaccinated and wear masks,” she said.
Overall, she has noticed couples are ready to get back to pre-pandemic fun. She already has 12 weddings on the books for this season.
“A wedding is a party,” she said. “It’s more for friends and family than it is the couple.”