Venue Details: Chez Nous; A Charming Wedding Venue Nestled in the Green Mountains of Vermont

Located in southern Vermont, Chez Nous is a unique property that combines the Vermont charm of a barn with the elegance of an estate home. Originally built in 1900, the historic property underwent an ambitious cellar-to-rafter restoration by owners John and Cheryl Mincarelli.
Chez Nous is a great venue for couples who want a weekend-long celebration. Couples get exclusive access to the property which means they can host every event of their wedding weekend on site.
Beautifully situated in the Green Mountains of Southern Vermont, Chez Nous is only three and a half hours from New York City and two and a half hours from Boston. Just three miles from great restaurants and fabulous shops in the quaint little town of Wilmington Vermont and just minutes from Mount Snow. The property lends itself for many opportunities for your unique ceremony, be it in amongst the trees and the natural large boulders or on the extensive lawn of newly fallen autumn leaves. Whatever you are dreaming of can be yours, exclusively at Chez Nous.
With 25 rooms and grand details, it was an anomaly in the area, which was mostly farmland. Above the original mantle in the library, an inscription reads, “Notre Petite Coins Est Si Doux, Pour Vivre Heureux Restons Chez Nous,” which translates to “Our little corner is so sweet, to live happy, let’s stay at home.”
The house has six guest rooms with modern amenities and vintage charm. In addition to the guest rooms, there are several gathering spaces to host events. “The house and barn lend a multitude of possibilities for your perfect dream weekend,” says Cheryl. For example, couples could host a rehearsal dinner on the covered, wrap around porch and enjoy an intimate cocktail welcome party in the library.
The new heated, four season barn sits behind the mansion and is the perfect space for a Vermont barn wedding reception. At 3,000 square feet, the barn can host events for up to 250 people.
The property is actually central to John and Cheryl’s own love story. After carefully restoring the property together, they celebrated their own wedding at Chez Nous in 2019. “Our wedding was the first at Chez Nous and perfect in every way,” recalls Cheryl. “We’re excited to share Chez Nous with other couples!”