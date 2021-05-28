Traditional and non-traditional weddings have come a long way and so has the art of giving wedding gifts. Thinking outside the box, many people are beginning to look for alternative wedding gifts and straying away from the same old registry items that couples used to request.
Times have changed, and many couples are living together, buying a house and having children before marriage, leaving themselves and weddings guests with the task of trying to find creative gift ideas.
Check out some these fun alternative wedding gifts that are becoming a popular choice among soon-to-be newlyweds:
Games: What better way to bring a couple together with friends and families than having a weekly board game night? Whether you go for a traditional family game such as Monopoly, or an adult-only game like Cards Against Humanity, games could be a fun collection for a couple for years to come.
Meal delivery: This could be a great idea during this pandemic, many couples are trying to stay home when it comes to meals. Think about requesting gift cards to Doordash or UberEats, meal delivery boxes that you can make at home, or even just some gift cards from your favorite local take-out restaurants.
Charity donations: Whether there may be a cause you feel strongly about, or you’d rather not receive any gifts from guests, having friends and family donate their money they would have spent on a gift to a charity could be a great alternative wedding gift.
Cash to fund a down payment on a new home or to help with honeymoon expenses: Not everyone can afford their dream honeymoon, or their first home. Asking guests of the wedding for cash or a check instead of a gift, could help a newlywed couple get closer to their goals.
Eclectic dishes: Traditional China is out. Trends come and go and matching sets are a thing of the past. There are so many fun and different options for dishes. Take some time and find some cool, fun handmade dishes that help tie your dining area together.
Fun pillows or other home decor items: You don’t always have to stick to appliances, sheets and towels. Add some colorful, cheery new home accents to your registry to transform a living room or bedroom.
Luggage: Traveling for a honeymoon? Thinking of scheduling a couple’s trip in the future? Add some new matching luggage to your registry.
Outdoor gear: With the onset of COVID-19 many people are getting outside more. Think kayaks, bikes, skis, tents or backpack.
Pet supplies: Do you love to pamper your pet? Many couples are not only incorporating their pets into their weddings, and wedding photography, they are also adding gifts for them on their registries.
The gift of an experience: The gift of an adventurous memory could be a great alternative idea. Plane tickets for traveling, a zip lining or white water rafting adventure, or even a local camping reservation.
Monthly subscriptions: Subscription boxes are a popular gift these days. Why not request some fun monthly subscriptions from guests. They could choose just one month, or decide to do a full year. Some subscription box ideas are food boxes, wine or beer of the month clubs, monthly themed boxes or even clothing.
Oil diffuser: Adding essential oils to your home can help with anxiety and illnesses. Oil diffusers come in many different options to match any home.
VR headset: There are many different options for PCs, gaming systems or even just by themselves. This could be a fun gift idea to add on if you or your significant other are into video games.
Monogrammed stationery: We don’t think about sending letters much anymore, but having a nice set of monogrammed stationery could come in handy when sending out thank you notes to wedding guests, or having some on-hand for any other occasion that may come up.
Couples yoga mats: Yoga together is good for the mind, body and soul. Add some matching yoga mats to your registry and maybe even opt to add yoga classes on there, as well.
Google Home or Alexa devices: There are so many options when it comes to updating homes to use smart devices. Think about adding light switches, video doorbells, smart bulbs or even just a simple smart speaker.
Cheese boards: Charcuterie boards are so popular right now, why not put a few different cheese boards on your registry, so you can get creative when getting together with friends and family.