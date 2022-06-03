The Last Hurrah!

there is a lot of celebrating when it comes to marriage. Between engagement parties, wedding showers, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the rehearsal dinner (not to mention the wedding itself), some couples may find all the planning overwhelming.
Because couples tend to share the same mutual friends, some opt to skip the bachelor and bachelorette parties and do a combined party, known as a Jack-and-Jill, stag-and-hen, sten, or stag-and-doe. For same-sex marriages or non-binary individuals, they may opt for a more inclusive name like a bachelorx party.
Whatever the name you’d like to use, the premise is the same: Celebrating love and marriage and a new chapter.
And celebrating these things together as a couple, among all your closest friends, can be extra special and really give you some great memories. So, ditch the penis straws and the strip clubs and find some unique, inclusive ways to celebrate with all your friends, and each other.
Here’s a handful of ideas if you’re stuck or looking for something to do that’s a little different.
A trip to the casino: There are many bus trips available to spend a day at Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. They offer discounted meals and other coupons or incentives for the casino.
If gambling isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other things to do in the casinos such as dining, shows, shopping, and nightclubs. A trip like this can be a great way to enjoy time together on the bus ride, but then split up into groups if you’d like some time apart.
Brunch or dinner: You don’t necessarily have to make it an all-out party or event. Plan a special afternoon brunch or a dinner at your favorite restaurant among all your special friends and share memories, stories, and your time together. If you enjoy going the extra mile with planning, you can opt for a theme and decorate your table for the event.
Backyard barbecues: This can be a great idea when you’re trying to save a little money and what better way to enjoy the summer? Grill up some burgers and hot dogs and set up a cornhole tournament. Get silly with a slip ‘n slide or find some other fun outdoor games to play.
Wine tasting or brewery tour: Host a wine tasting at your house, or find a cute winery you’ve always wanted to visit. If wine isn’t your thing, go on a brewery tour and check out all your local breweries. Or, pick just one brewery to visit as a group. Many larger breweries offer tours of the facility and show how the beer is made.
A hike: A hike is a great adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. Plan a hike with friends, or take it to the next level and plan an overnight backpacking trip. An adventure like that could make memories to last a lifetime.
Boating: Whether you want to charter a yacht, party on a pontoon boat, or just take a day-long kayak or paddle boarding trip, enjoying some time together on the water would be a fun way to get some sun and some fresh air.
Tubing: Tubing is a super-fun group activity in the summer or the winter! Tubing down a slow river is a great idea for a large group. Tie the tubes together, grab some coolers, and spend a day on the river. Or, plan a snow-tubing party down a mountain with hot chocolate and hot toddies to celebrate.
Amusement park: Do you love roller coasters? Let the thrill-seeking kid in you come out and spend a day at an amusement park, riding rides, playing games, and eating junk food!
Camping: Take a weekend to camp out somewhere local, or take a trip to a state park. Whether you and your friends have campers, or you want to rough it with tents, camping is especially fun in groups. Small groups could share a site, or rent a bunch of sites to have a large group celebrate together. Swim, fish, hike, and have a cookout.
Party bus: Maybe clubbing is your thing? Rent a party bus and party all night long as you bar hop and enjoy the nightlife without having to drive.
Scavenger hunt: Work with friends to create a scavenger hunt for a fun group activity. Break up into teams and have a special prize for the winning team. End the day celebrating and enjoying a nice dinner together.