The Changing Landscape of Weddings

It is interesting to see how many wedding traditions have evolved over the last 15 years or so. Many things that were absolutes not so long ago are now rare and there are other fun and interesting things that are becoming wedding celebration staples.
When it comes to the ceremony, there really are not any rules. Many of my weddings feature “grooms gals” or “brides guys” rather than the traditional maid of honor and best man — it’s about picking the special people, not the gender to stand with you as you marry your life partner.
Including your fur baby in your wedding has become more popular over the last few years as well as having no wedding party at all. I’ve also seen "flower children" as opposed to just flower girls and ring bearers.
Often, a couple has a friend or family member preform the ceremony as opposed to clergy or a justice of the peace. Check with the state you are being married in for local laws and regulations regarding this to ensure a legal marriage.
“First look” is when the couple chooses to have their photos taken together before the ceremony which frees them up after ceremony to join their guests sooner. This is taking the place of the traditional hour or so of photos after the ceremony.
Post-ceremony, many couples are opting to join cocktail hour to greet their guests in lieu of a receiving line. Weddings are taking place more and more outside of a traditional setting like a church, often at the same location as the reception.
When it comes to the attire, more brides are opting to have a colored wedding dress as opposed to the traditional white or ivory. From champagne to black — and everywhere in between — when it comes to bridal gowns there are more options than ever for someone who wants a unique look.
And grooms are often wearing something aside from a tux, or even opting for a colored tux so they can put their personal spin on wedding attire as well.
Champagne toast? Maybe not. Many couples are skipping the bubbly (or just having it available at the bar) and guests can toast to the happy couple with whatever their drink of choice may be already in hand.
Couples are often thinking more about the environmental impact their wedding has and choosing for not everything be brand-new. Upcycling, reusing décor from a friend’s wedding and “thrift store chic” are all really popular in wedding décor right now.
Another popular trend is skipping favors entirely or making a donation to a local charity in lieu of a favor. For those who are giving favors, consider choosing glassware for the bar, cutting down on the need for multiple glasses for each person.
A big wedding cake may not be your thing. Often, couples will go for a smaller cutting cake and then a variety of desserts like tarts, cookies, doughnuts and whoopie pies. I have even had couples do an ice cream sundae bar. (Come on, what goes together better than cake and ice cream?)
When it comes to reception activities, we see fewer couples including the dollar dance as well as the bouquet and garter toss. Rice isn’t being thrown (bad for the birds!) and bird seed is a no-no at many places as well, so instead we are seeing flower petals being tossed, or bubbles, which have been popular for quite some time.
These are just a few of the wedding traditions that we have seen evolve over the years, but the most important thing to keep in mind is that it is your day. Do what feels right for you!
