So many of us want to live sustainably nowadays, and that extends to couples planning their wedding day. Thankfully, there are many fun and creative ways to make your nuptials ecologically friendly—while being economically conscious.
“Because of Pinterest boards, couples all want this grand, glorious wedding,” said Seija Boyle, owner of Annikka and Koko, an event planning business in Peterborough.
If couples are willing to be flexible, Boyle says, they can plan a beautiful “green” wedding and save some money.
Buy and re-sell wedding decor
The theme in planning contemporary weddings is “waste not, want not.” Boyle has seen several social media pages on which couples sell their wedding decor.
“Decor is huge; it’s where you spend a lot of money,” she said. “I keep a stash (of decor) from previous weddings to use.”
Check out local buy/sell groups on Facebook or listings on Facebook Marketplace. After your wedding, you can re-sell the decorations on the same sites or donate them.
The same goes for bridesmaids’ dresses, which can also be found on these same sites. Boyle said she’s noticed a trend of brides moving away from traditional formal matching bridesmaids’ dresses to ones that can be worn again, also making it simpler to re-sell them and for bridesmaids to find deals at the last minute.
Eco-friendly invitations
Choose invitations printed on recycled paper or use repurposed materials like fabric, leather or wood. It’s easy to find companies that give back to the environment with your invitation purchase. Tree Free Greetings based in Keene, for instance, a solar-powered business, makes a donation with your purchase to four different environmental charities of choice and products are printed on 100 percent recycled paper.
Opt for an eco-friendly venue
If you choose an indoor venue, ask the caterer if they can host both the ceremony and reception to reduce traveling and emissions, and if they employ environmentally sound practices such as recycling and/or composting.
“Also plan for how to donate your leftover food rather than waste it,” said Boyle. “The same goes with wedding flowers; you can donate them to a nursing home, for example.”
Of course, a local seasonal wedding offers many outdoor venue options with built-in decor.
“You use nature as your background,” said Boyle, “including Mount Monadnock and all its views.” Plus, the natural light makes for gorgeous photographs.
If you want to add flora, consider potted flowers, plants or trees that can be re-used. If you want cut flowers, choose locally-sourced ones like those available from Vera Flora Farm in Gilsum. You can also gift the extras to service staff, family, or guests.
There is also no shortage locally of sustainably-grown and sourced food, especially in-season, thanks to the abundance of small farms (and wineries) in the region. Better yet, you can speak directly to the farmer about their processes.
Green alternative to purchasing china
Boyle suggests renting china, stemware and linens rather than purchasing them. If you plan to purchase disposable plates, opt for a biodegradable version like bamboo.
Eco-friendly wedding favors
Boyle has seen many alternatives to traditional wedding favors, such as edible gifts, small plants, or plantable seeds. If you purchase reusable stainless steel straws to use at your wedding, they would make a nice gift for your guests.
Or you can consider a charity registry, which allows your guests to donate to causes of choice.
Exit toss
Throwing rice or confetti for an exit toss has become a thing of the past. Now, it’s all about using birdseed or plants like lavender, herbs, or fresh flower petals—all biodegradable, of course.
Shuttle service
If your ceremony and reception are in two different places or there’s a commute involved for most of your guests, consider arranging a shuttle service to cut down on the number of vehicles making the trip to attend your wedding celebration.
“Parking is a high commodity,” said Boyle, “but at farm venues there’s plenty of parking.”
Book an environmentally
friendly honeymoon
There are many eco-hotels and resorts to choose from as honeymoon destinations that are LEED-certified and employ sustainable practices with low impact to the surrounding environment. Your honeymoon activities can support the surrounding environment: hiking in national parks, for instance, where entrance fees support its maintenance; or participating in an environmental cleanup.