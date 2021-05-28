Smaller Weddings Have Many Possibilities

COVID-19 has put a damper on quite a few things this last year – birthdays, graduations, family parties, traveling – but those who have been trying to plan a wedding this year might have had some of the toughest times of them all. Planning your big day is supposed to be exciting and fun: you want all of your friends and family there to bear witness to one of the biggest moments in your life. With guidelines and restrictions more concise than ever, it’s hard to look forward to planning an event of this personal magnitude. You want things to go your way, and you want to be able to have the freedom to do as you please. For those still deciding to plan a wedding during pandemic times, there is still hope! It may not go exactly the way you had imagined, but sometimes those adjustments can turn out to be some of the best decisions after all.
Smaller, more intimate weddings are trending, and not just because of COVID. Not only can it be easier on the wallet, but smaller weddings can create a more relaxed and intimate vibe for yourself and your guests. Smaller weddings bring a little more wiggle room with the budget, and serves as a great opportunity to get creative and personal with your love and your guests. Start out by keeping the wedding party small: only budget for a couple of groomsmen and bridesmaids. A sibling and a lifelong best friend, perhaps. Narrowing down the wedding party keeps the festivities a little more financially manageable and easier to navigate during COVID times – bachelor and bachelorette parties will certainly fare better if you’re dealing with a small wedding party the night before the big day.
Here in the Granite State, there are some beautiful spots to host a small wedding. Rolling hills, beautifully restored colonial buildings, big, airy barns and farmhouses – it really doesn’t get more quintessential New England than southwestern New Hampshire. Spots like Stonewall Farm right here in Keene serves some of the most beautiful views around, with plenty of space for a night of dancing under twinkling lights and enjoying the intimate company of those who get to join you on your special night. The Keene Country Club is another excellent, picturesque spot complete with a banquet hall and rolling hills for miles and miles. Not only would you be supporting local businesses, but you’ll certainly get what you pay for! Besides, who wouldn’t want Mt. Monadnock to take precedence in your memorable wedding photos?
Smaller sized weddings mean more money to splurge on what YOU want! Make it a destination wedding to somewhere tropical and keep the venue small and intimate. Spend some extra cash on a fancy menu or cocktail list. Design personalized, interactive board or lawn games for your guests to enjoy throughout the night. Hire a nice wedding band or photographer to make sure the night is memorable for all involved. Inquire about extravagant flower arrangements that liven up the venue. Smaller weddings mean more time and energy to spend on making it a thorough and intimate affair for everyone.
In that same breath, smaller weddings mean spending money however you’d like: if you want to splurge on a honeymoon and save on wedding costs, hire a food truck for the night instead of an extensive menu! Have a small intimate gathering in the backyard of your house with a family style dinner. Keep the ceremony short and sweet, with standing room only. Design your own décor for the wedding with a little help from your friends and Etsy. Pick up some beer and wine at the liquor store, or hit a dive bar after the ceremony to celebrate. That’s the wonderful thing about weddings – they can be as big or as small or as extravagant or simple as you and your partner would like them to be. Either way, it will be a night you certainly won’t forget!
Some folks prefer larger weddings, and that’s perfectly okay as well! You may have to push off the date a little longer until things (hopefully) go back to normal, but that’s the wonderful thing about how the world works – nothing lasts forever. Here’s to hoping everyone can marry the love of their life the way they would like to again, soon!