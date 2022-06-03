Let’s Party Like It’s 2022

This stylized photo shoot features a cake table by Eat More Cake with several smaller wedding cakes, one that is embellished with chocolate mod podge-style embellishments. Wedding planner: Memorable Events;
Florals: Lotus Floral; Venue: Mayfair Farm; Photo by Golden Aura Photography.
weddings are back for 2022 in all their previous amazing glory, and after two years of restrictions, many couples are looking to truly cut loose and celebrate in grand style. While some couples may continue to embrace the micro-weddings and scaled-back intimate celebrations of the pandemic, many others are making decisions that emphasize personal details and focus on the overall guest experience.
Here are a few other trends you’re apt to see take center stage in the wedding boom of 2022.
• Destination weddings and full wedding weekends are back as couples seek to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime wedding experience. Surprise moments, amped-up entertainment, and thoughtful gift bag items will keep guests guessing and in awe from start to finish.
• Bold color palettes and fresh ideas in tablescape décor will reflect the originality of the couples and their individual personalities. You’ll see a lot of receptions that go outside the box!
In particular, rust-inspired wedding palettes and earthy colors will bring the bohemian style and art-inspired design is also on-trend this year.
• Multiple bars with specialty ingredients, like tequila, are popular amenities for receptions, as are the return of champagne towers and martini towers. Cheers!
• Rather than just one large wedding cake, cake tables are on-trend, with multiple small cakes and other desserts, as well as custom cake hoops and arches. These cake displays often feature fresh flowers or dried foliage, or can be more minimalist, all used to create a reception focal point.
• Heirloom rings and vintage-inspired jewelry designs are hot for 2022, as brides long for the sentimentality of bygone eras and sustainable jewelry options. Colorful gemstones and European cuts will shine and vintage-looking pieces will bring a sense of timeless beauty.