Get Creative with a DIY Wedding

Do-it-yourself weddings ― a couple’s special day they create all by themselves, from decor to party favors — are hardly a new occurrence.
In 2021, DIY ceremonies and receptions have skyrocketed to twice as much popularity, some wedding planners say in part because of the pandemic.
“DIY has been huge over the past eight to 10 months,” said Crystal Wright, of Wright Up the Aisle wedding/event planning in Troy. “I think (COVID) has to do with some of it — costs have skyrocketed.”
Luckily there is no shortage of creative ideas for hosting a wedding without breaking the bank.
Wedding flowers are always a significant expense, and Wright has seen alternatives to traditional bouquets of fresh blooms.
A trend Wright has seen are Sola brand wood flowers, also an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to cut flowers. Made from the renewable wood of a marshy plant, they look like real flowers and last a lifetime.
“You can dip dye them any color,” said Wright.
Another popular choice with brides is paper flower bouquets and boutonnieres. With crepe-paper flowers, there’s no need to worry about preserving your bouquet and the buds stay perfect long after the last dance. Plus, they are much more durable and won’t droop or wilt. Like wooden bouquets, paper bunches look like real chrysanthemums, peonies and several other varieties.
Yet another long-lasting bouquet for which brides are opting are made from colorful heirloom brooches secured with Styrofoam and wire.
These brooch bouquets are everywhere, Wright said, on Pinterest, which she calls “the bride’s bible.”
You can also incorporate artificial or dried floral elements into a bouquet, table centerpiece or aisle decor.
“I’m seeing a lot of people reselling decor on Facebook Marketplace,” said Jennifer Matthews, of Westmoreland, wedding and event planner with Memorable Events.
Wright has had couples building their own pedestals for flower arrangements at the altar out of foam board and some paint. She has seen them decorated with such items as beads in a way that makes them look far more luxurious and expensive than their actual cost.
“Everyone is coming up with these amazing ideas right now,” she said. “I think it’s because they have spent so much time locked up in their homes (due to the pandemic).”
Speaking of affordable reused, recycled, repurposed, or resold wedding decor, another ecofriendly decor idea puts empty wine bottles to good use painting table numbers on them instead of using traditional signage, filling them with flowers for centerpieces, or using them as water carafes for the tables. After creatively upcycling all those wine bottles, corks can be cut horizontally to create place card holders or a display stand for Polaroid snapshots. Or, the perennial classic: Fill hurricane votives or jars with them for decorative accents.
Self-service has been the shift during the pandemic at weddings, with a beverage display being at the top of the list. Pre-mixing favorite drinks and serving them in glass dispensers, whether cocktails or non-alcoholic options, has caught on for 2021 weddings, letting the glassware dictate the vibe with mason jars creating a rustic aesthetic or champagne flutes for a more refined touch.
Signage is another great area for cost-saving measures. Couples can opt for reusable glass, chalkboard, or acrylic signage, and recycle materials such as vintage mirrors or rustic plywood for an imaginative canvas.
A Cricut machine is the tool of choice for many DIY brides and grooms. It’s a computer-controlled cutting machine for home crafters that is used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, mat board and wood.
Couples use the machines to make their own vinyl signs, t-shirts, mugs and more.
“(With DIY ideas) couples can spend more money on flowers, photographer and food,” said Matthews. “It’s all about allocating a budget.”
While DIY is an ever-increasing trend in wedding planning, Matthews said there are still some areas ― like wedding invitations — on which couples still are willing to spend a little extra.
“There’s less people printing them on their home computers,” she said.
She expects her clients to continue looking for innovative and unexpected ways to stand out.
“People are getting more into personalized touches they can do themselves and not spend a whole lot,” she said.