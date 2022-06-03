the first glimpse of the bride is a never-forgotten wedding moment, both for her soon-to-be spouse and the assembled guests. The perfect bridal gown is a reflection of the bride’s personality and style and it should fill her with self-confidence and joy on the monumental day.
While traditional white gowns, laced or beaded, in every silhouette and fabric choice, will no doubt ever go out of style, for many brides the traditional just isn’t a perfect match to their individual sense of style. Luckily for today’s bride, there’s a gown design to accommodate every preference, and many non-traditional options are right on trend.
Although many brides know the look of dress they want before they even walk into a bridal boutique, countless others do not, says Shelby McKane, owner of Shelby McKane Bridals on Main Street in Keene, who takes the time to gently walk every bride through the process.
“We start with a silhouette and I go slow to figure out where they’re coming from,” she said.
McKane, who opened her shop in October 2021, strives to keep her inventory fresh so dresses are not discontinued or out of style. Since gowns tend to run four sizes off from other clothing, she also carries sample sizes to fit a range of average-sized women so that they feel good when trying a dress on in the store.
Going into summer and fall, McKane sees a number of trends popping up in bridal gowns. Here are several she finds maintaining or gaining popularity:
Separates
Separates are new and trendy, McKane says, adding, “They’re amazing and so cool.” She pointed out one “daring” variation of separates being a skirt over a jumpsuit that gives the option for two looks and works for the bride who wants to be more laid-back or sexy during the reception.
Black or Other Colors
“Black is huge,” McKane said in terms of a trending color and is obviously for the bride who doesn’t want a white dress and isn’t afraid to wear what she wants. Black looks nice on a lot of women and is finding its way into weddings with brides who feel confident going outside the box.
Other colors are also hugely popular, including beige, mocha, and pinks. Colors beneath a lace layer add amazing dimension to a gown, McKane said.
Sustainable
While she doesn’t see many brides going the rewearable route with their gowns at this time, it is an option to go with a dress that may have future usefulness. She does see a trend toward dresses with resale value. Fewer brides are preserving and holding onto their gowns, opting instead to recoup the expense and let them go.
The “Bridgerton” Effect
Although currently it’s not a huge request, she says, the style of dress influenced by the “Bridgerton” TV show features lots of appliques, an empire waist and bustier.
“I love ‘Bridgerton’ and we discuss the option,” McKane said, adding that sometimes trends tend to trickle slowly. “We’ll see how it looks in a year and what’s coming out of the bridal houses.”
Boho
For a dreamy, romantic style, a boho (short for bohemian) style of gown is a popular choice for the bride who wants to achieve an effortless look on her wedding day. This style pairs well with vintage-themed weddings and evokes feelings of wonder and whimsy.
A silk crepe gown with netting over the bust is popular to give the illusion of a low neckline while still providing modesty for religious ceremonies. Plain silk crepe gowns are trending for autumn weddings, and subtle A-line silhouettes that give structure in the waist are always a sought-after style.
“That’s what everyone looks good in,” she said. “It’s the most flattering. Fit and flair is also popular.”
As far as accessories, bridal capes are really in, as are homemade veils and vintage jewelry items from family members. McKane carries a selection of veils, belts, and handcrafted jewelry by Surry-based Bride by Birch + Stone.
“Accessories are more often than not borrowed, or they want matching sets for all the bridesmaids.” McKane said.
Above all else and regardless of the trends, a bride should feel like the best possible version of herself on her wedding day.
“I want to honor the fact that they’re choosing me to make them feel comfortable,” McKane emphasized of her role in guiding brides toward their perfect gown. “It should be low-stress and fun.”