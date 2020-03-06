Down the Aisle a Second Time Around

Tying the knot can be intimidating in more ways than one. But tying the knot a second time can be even more intimidating.
Between the cultural traditions and “rules” to follow, the guest list, and the financial aspect, there is certainly plenty to think about and prepare for. It is, however, important to remember that there are plenty of ways to go about planning a second wedding, and everyone is entitled to personalize their special night however they want.
Women especially can tend to feel uneasy about planning their second wedding — they often ask themselves if it would be too much to ask the people close to them to attend a second big extravaganza. After all, the college roommates had already thrown them a bachelorette party, close friends and family had already given gifts the first time around, parents had already dished out some cash to make the big night special — is it asking for too much to do it all over again?
What protocols should be followed at the second wedding so those closest to the bride and groom can enjoy themselves without feeling like they’re breaking the bank?
“I definitely had a hard time figuring out where to start when it came to planning my second wedding,” New Ipswich native Alexandra McNeary said. “There are so many taboo clichés to think about. Do I wear white again? Should I set up a second registry on Target? Will my sister and friends want to be bridesmaids a second time around?”
These are all viable questions that should certainly be taken into consideration. One thing is for sure, a second wedding is not something to be ashamed of. Sometimes the first wedding doesn’t last, and that’s certainly OK. What’s important is that both parties follow whatever traditions and customs they want to and have a good time at the event.
“I loved my first husband, and our wedding was as extravagant as any other typical wedding you could think of,” McNeary laughed. “And even though it didn’t work out the first time around, I feel fortunate enough to have found a second love. My fiancé has also been married once before, so we both decided that we don’t need another over the top, expensive wedding to prove that we’re happy together.”
Age certainly seems to play a factor in the indulgence level of the wedding. Brides who had their first wedding at age 22 or 23 are different women in their late 30s or 40s. Older brides tying the knot for the second time tend to be more well-established in the adult world.
They are known for personalizing their second weddings much more by creating a more intimate setting — pandering less to the cultural norms and more to who they have become as a person throughout the years. McNeary is 44 and has two children from her first marriage.
“We’re having a really small get-together in our backyard in July,” McNeary said. “Bryan has three boys of his own, and they are his groomsmen. My sister and two daughters will be my bridesmaids.
“Our guest list is around 25, and a good friend of ours is going to marry us. We’re renting out a small restaurant to have our reception. All I want to do is eat, drink, be merry and enjoy the stress-free night,” she said and then laughingly added, “Luckily for us, we get along with our exes rather swimmingly, and they’re both invited!”
As for a registry, McNeary says they have mostly everything they need in terms of kitchen appliances and other utilities and are informing their guests that their presence is all that is required. With that being said, it is perfectly proper for a second wedding registry, and McNeary knows that.
“We are blessed with enough stuff from both of our first marriages, as well as two full-time jobs that will cover the cost of this affair,” McNeary chuckled. “Neither of us really want for much these days, which we know not many people can say.”
Last but not least is the attire. McNeary is opting for a simple, white cocktail dress and sandals. Her fiancé and sons have simple black suits, and her daughters and sister have the option of choosing whatever style black dress they want, as long as they feel comfortable and happy in it. Second-time brides tend to know what beauty hacks work for them and what doesn’t, and that splendor and confidence will radiate, regardless of what outfit they choose to wear.
Although one or both partners may have been married before, it is crucial to remember that this the first time getting married to each other, and that’s what makes it special. Personalize the wedding, skip the traditions that don’t matter to you both and enjoy the night that has been individually planned to fit both the bride and groom’s taste and needs.
“I’m really excited to make this night special for both of us,” McNeary said. “As long as we have an open bar and a good time with our friends and family, that’s all that really matters to me.”