Brides Let Natural Beauty Shine in 2021

When it comes to bridal style, where does one start? Pinterest, of course! It’s hard to imagine how weddings got planned before the arrival of this magical platform. But these days, it’s one of the easiest ways for experts in the bridal industry to tap into exactly what their clients are looking for.
Betsy Slack of B & B Style Salon in Keene said after initial introductions, “I have the bride send me her ‘pin’ board or any pictures for her folder, wedding information and number in the bridal party.” From there, she’s able to provide an overview, pricing and contract for the big day.
She suggested brides book their hair and makeup as soon as they’ve nailed down a date. “Every salon is different; however, when I book bridal hair, it’s two years in advance,” she described. And this year’s bookings are even more complex.
Half of her brides and bridal parties for this season are actually from last year. Slack said as a result of the pandemic, “They all moved their weddings to 2021.” She described that because of this, “I’ve seen many styles flow into this year.”
For makeup, the trend has leaned toward a natural look, and brides are frequently incorporating eyelash extensions for a fuller effect. For nails, the theme continues. “Most of my brides have gone with a neutral color and the matte look.”
Hair also falls into a similar style, with most brides choosing to wear theirs down or perhaps half up. Slack said they’re often aiming for a “whimsical, loose look.” It gives a lovely, soft impression, in keeping with the emphasis on authenticity that seems to have risen out of last year’s unexpected events.
In fact, The Knot has dubbed 2021, “The Year of Intentionality” when it comes to weddings. From twinkle lights and mini hors d’oeuvres to mismatched seating and plein air parties, it’s all about the experience.
While there may be overarching trends this season, each critical detail for the bride interplays with her own personal selections for the ceremony. “The theme helps decide the venue; the venue helps decide the dress; and the dress helps decide the hairstyle, etc.,” Slack explained.
Usually, the bride has something in mind well before they reach out to her, hence the Pinterest board. For Slack, it doesn’t matter which direction each of her brides chooses to go in. “I honestly love any type of bridal style,” she said. If there’s one thing she’s learned over the last 20 years of perfecting bridal beauty, it’s that for her, being malleable allows her to love any look.
There are only two pieces of advice she gives to brides making decisions about hair, makeup and nails. The first, she said, is: “Choose a style they love and not what someone else wants them to have.” This can be hard when there are many people involved and lots of pressure for the big day to play out a specific way. But it’s important for the bride to stay true to herself.
Slack’s second piece of advice: “Not to choose something so far off of how they would normally look.” For instance, for a bride whose hair is typically down every day, going for a tight updo probably wouldn’t end up feeling right.
Having a vision but also sticking with what feels genuine is key. “Just try and keep stress low,
if possible,” Slack said. In the months beforehand, she suggested staying hydrated and getting a massage and facial once a month. “Wedding planning is stressful so self-care is important,” she noted.
Well in advance, Slack prepares a hair and makeup timeline for the bride to review so everyone is on the same page when it’s finally time to tie the knot.
A practice run for hair and makeup (if the bride has requested both) also take place several months prior to ensure everything will come together seamlessly.
When the wedding day finally arrives, depending on the stylist, services get underway either at a salon or on-site. “I personally only do travel weddings or ‘on location’ bridal hair,” Slack said.
On the big day, brides should remember that the stylists are there to make sure she feels unbelievably beautiful. “We all work hard to make sure your day, hair and peace of mind, are all where they should be,” Slack said.
