Bridal Trends from Tresses to Fingertips

The name of this year’s bridal hair and nail game? Enhance what you have for your special day.
“Gone are the days of really super-formal updo styles,” said Anjalee Dreher, owner of Heaven Hair Gallery in Keene. “It’s all about working with natural texture.”
Another popular style for brides — braids — are also falling by the wayside for the 2020 wedding season.
“A lot more are wearing their hair down or in a simpler style,” said Dreher. “There’s no more curling every strand perfectly to the ends either. Now it’s more about ribbon curls brushed heavily to make the hair super-wavy.”
There is an exception to both these rules: the messy updo with a loose braid is still a hot look for brides.
While romantic, loose, beachy waves will always have a place in bridal hair, sleek and straight tresses parted down the center are making a huge comeback. This style is a great option for brides who don't like curling their hair (or who struggle to achieve curls that keep their shape) while being modern.
Although understated and classic, a textured ponytail is still on the list of possibilities. Although simple, it can make a big statement — and it transitions well into the reception when you dance the night away.
A natural added element that remains a wedding hair staple is flowers, especially floral crowns.
“A lot [of brides] are making their own hairpieces,” said Dreher. “Tiaras are not in.”
Brides-to-be shouldn’t be afraid of going big and bold with flowers, either — no matter what the look will be romantic. Floral hair accessories can also be worked into all seasons. You don’t have to go all-out with a flower crown — pinning a floral accessory in your hair can create a simple yet pretty statement.
One thing to avoid is artificial blooms.
“Fake flowers are done. They stick out and you can’t pin them into the hair,” said Dreher.
Brides with naturally-curly hair can style either a loose bun for a fresh, pretty vibe or a half-up, half-down ‘do for a romantic look.
Along with the natural hair and minimalist makeup bridal looks in 2020, simpler matte nails are also on-trend for the upcoming season so as to not take attention from the ring and dress.
The one color brides are opting for is nude. The popular French manicure has also been updated with a more natural look, the defining lines being a softer, ombre style.
Of course, adding a little adornment and/or sparkle to hair and nails will always be popular. Tying hair with a bow or silk/velvet ribbon is one way, followed by a bauble-covered barrette or hairpin. Pearls are particularly popular this season.
Another style that looks beautiful and is an alternative to a traditional tiara is a hair chain or vine draped across an updo, giving the illusion of scattered crystals or flowers.
Bridal hair vines are multiple hair combs (usually three), that link together across your head. They are versatile pieces that can be worn as headbands strewn along the back of an up do or threaded throughout a boho bridal braid. Because the hair vine is made with flexible wire and finished with small loops, it can be worn anywhere in the hair fixed with bobby pins. It can be as dramatic or as subtle as the look requires.
Bridal headbands are having their moment right now, and it is easy to see why. Complementing virtually every hairstyle whether caught up or worn down, slicked back or voluminous, long or short; jewel-encrusted, padded and 3D floral versions are hot.
It’s also a versatile trend because hair can be worn up or down with a veil, especially great for shorter hair styles without having to wear a million bobby pins. You can ask to have the band wrapped with a ribbon that matches your hair color if you want it to blend in, or pearls and crystals if you want it to stand out. Side headbands are particularly on-trend right now.
Speaking of veils, brides can take a break from the traditional veil and make a statement with something more high-fashion. Blushers, also known as birdcage veils, are small pieces of netting drape across the upper face elegantly and demurely giving the effect of a veil without also sweeping the floors.
These can be attached to a headpiece or pinned in place with a comb similar to the traditional veil. To be even more bold, ditch the ivory and cream tulle for an eye-catching colored veil, which come in endless striking options from sunflower yellow to cornflower blue.
For nails, Dreher has noticed the accent nail — meaning the ring finger is painted a different hue than the rest — is a thing of the past, unless it’s simple gems adhered to that finger. The rhinestones can be arranged however you like, and this nail art will suit all nail lengths and shapes. Adding a silver stripe or glitter is another idea for the nail on the ring finger.