Planning a wedding might be one of the most decision-based tasks a person ever undertakes. Selections need to be made for flowers, dresses, menu, music, transportation and so much more. But it’s hard to make those final choices when questions about the how's and who's still linger.
Read on to have some common wedding questions answered by our area’s experts.
How do I know how many rooms to block at a hotel for wedding guests?
"We always start with a block of 10 rooms," said Heidi Hale of the Courtyard by Marriot in Keene. "We have a two-night minimum but for weddings, we offer one of our deepest discounts and we do not require a deposit or credit card. We encourage the bride and groom to have close family to book first, like Grandma and Grandpa, and then the couple can add more rooms to the block if they need them based on what discounted rates and availability we have."
Do I need to choose my flowers based on the time of year? Is it OK to use artificial flowers to save money?
According to Andrea Daley, owner of The Village Blooms in Walpole, using seasonal flowers isn't necessary, although it can make it easier for both pricing and availability.
"Ideally, using flowers in-season [makes them] easier to source, but the world of flowers has changed so it is a little easier to source flowers throughout the year. For example, peonies are typically seen late spring and early summer but now you can get them at Christmas, although they are a little more expensive," Daley said.
"The best way to approach using seasonal flowers or not is to meet with a florist," Daley continued. "You can order fresh flowers online and the do-it-yourself route is popular, but a boots-on-the-ground florist can help guide you."
One option some brides look at to save money is to use artificial flowers. Many times, the price savings is not that significant for silk flowers over fresh.
Better options to maximize cost savings include using fake flowers for filler areas, but not for any of the wedding party; making sure all fresh flowers have multiple uses (bridesmaid bouquets become table centerpieces); and asking the florist about using more greenery than blooms.
What does the average rehearsal dinner cost per person and how do I choose a venue? Who do I invite?
For the rehearsal dinner, it helps to consider it as an opportunity for all of those most intimately involved with the wedding to relax before the big day. Look for a place where the guests can linger and enjoy a fine meal before the rush of the wedding.
"Usually the people to invite are closest family and the bridal party," said Karen Bergstrom, bartender and manager of Bella Notte Restaurant at the Brattleboro Country Club.
Bergstrom said their facility offers the options of a sit-down dinner or a buffet, and prices typically range about $35-$40 per person. Bridal parties can also choose between the dining room or tents out on the patio, allowing for many options to find the one best suited for the dinner for each particular family.
Do wedding parties still travel in limousines?
Yes! Brides do travel in limousines, but they also use a wide variety of other modes of transportation to get to their ceremonies and receptions.
"We bought a brand new Hummer limousine in 2005 and it used to go out every weekend during wedding season," said Peter Allen, owner of Adventure Limousine. "Now we also have a Rolls Royce and a British Taxi, so the bride and a parent can travel to the site while the rest of the bridal party goes in a van.
“Another option, if the bride and groom want everyone to go together, is a limo-style bus where the seats are around the perimeter so everyone can face each other. And we still definitely have people who want to ride in a limousine."
Can a DJ offer more than a live band at the reception?
"I think a DJ is more versatile. They have access to all music and can find almost any request. I have an extensive library and network where I can find almost any song," said DJ Ray Ray of Troy. "I did a wedding a couple of years ago for a couple in their 60s and the bride asked for the song ‘Al Di La’ by Sergio Franchi. Everyone knows the Dean Martin version, but I was able to track down the Sergio Franchi copy and have it sent from Ukraine for her.
"Wedding bands have a big repertoire, but they usually have a set list. As a DJ, if it is on iTunes, I can get it," he added.
Are groom's cakes necessary?
At The Top Tier Baking Company in Guilford, Vt., owner Britni Christiansen said that groom’s cakes are not necessary, but that they can add a little something more to the wedding weekend.
"In modern trends, a wedding day 'gift' has become prevalent. Some are finding that a themed cake, whether a specific theme or flavor theme, is a great surprise on the wedding day," Christiansen said. "From the perspective of a baker, we don't recommend including the groom’s cake as part of the guest servings. The primary cake or dessert bar should suffice as the dessert.
"The groom’s cake is often meant to be small and act as a novelty. In my experience, I've seen it served as a rehearsal dinner dessert, or planned to be served with brunch the following day. Regardless, it's a fun trend for those who are looking to surprise their significant other with a little something extra," she said.
I'm speaking at the reception. How do I give a good toast?
Carolyn Handy of the Brattleboro Toastmasters shared the following tips for making the perfect toast:
Tell a short, positive story about the wedding couple, either about the couple together or two stories about them individually. Make sure the story is not off-color or embarrassing to anyone.
When you are about to give your toast, stand up and say, “I'd like to propose a toast.” Then wait for everyone to lift up their glasses. Conclude by wishing the couple well.
To prepare before the event, find out if there will be a microphone. If no microphone will be available, practice projecting your voice when you rehearse your toast. Rehearse with a few other people or in front of a mirror, at least twice, or as many times as it takes to feel comfortable.
When rehearsing, set a timer or stopwatch to make sure the toast is at least one, but not more than two, minutes in length. That's plenty long enough for people to be holding up their glasses and listening.
If your toast isn't memorized, write the key points on a note card or small piece of paper so as to not draw a blank during the toast.
How much do I tip the vendors?
With so many vendors coming and going on the big day it can be hard to know who to tip and how much. According to leading bridal websites like
theknot.com and brides.com, the first step is to check contracts and see if some gratuities are already included, such as for waitstaff for the reception.
Next, if your vendor is owner of the business, as is often the case with the baker or the photographer, a tip is not necessary, although certainly appreciated for an exceptional cake or stunning photos.
Others, like the officiant, particularly at a religious ceremony, are best recognized with a donation instead. Finally, compliment individual servers or the limousine driver or others who made the day possible with a tip that reflects the service provided. For example, the photographer’s assistant will probably merit a larger tip than the valets at the country club.
So as not to be stressed about tipping at the end of the evening, decide beforehand who will receive a tip and how much, and then ask one of the groomsmen to make sure all tips are properly distributed.