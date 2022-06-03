Sure, the bouquet toss, dance floor, and series of congratulatory toasts are still staples at the wedding reception, but these days there are nearly countless options for couples to involve their guests in the celebration—and with each other.
A growing trend for receptions is to hire a live painter to create an original personalized work inspired by the ceremony and/or reception. Carol Lake, of Canterbury (formerly of Dublin), is one such artist who paints at weddings.
First, she visits the venue before the day of the wedding and she will set up a couple of hours in advance to add the background of the painting. Then, she’ll ask the bride and groom to assume the pose they would like and a photo is taken from which she works to get all the details just right.
Some couples want a family member who wasn’t able to attend in the painting; some want their pets included.
“I do mostly Impressionist works,” said Lake. “I get a feel for what’s happening (at the wedding). I capture the essence.”
She sets up a table and chair and her easel and canvas, and oil and acrylic paints at the venue—she paints indoors and outdoors. She has a couple of packages from which couples can choose, starting with an 18-by-24-inch painting. In the future, she plans to offer a painting on stained glass as one of her services.
“Some just say ‘I love your art, do whatever you think is best,’” she said. “Some brides are specific; they say they want the wedding flowers but not the bustle in my dress (in the painting).” Normally, she will complete the painting on-site; other times if she has to add, say, wedding guests, she will finish at her studio at home.
Often, guests are watching her work. Children want to help her paint; she lets them.
“They’ll tell the bride and groom that they painted a specific part of the bride’s dress,” she said of her young apprentices. “It creates an atmosphere. It’s fun for them to watch the painting progress.”
Other ideas to involve guests in a couple’s special day run the gamut. Here are a few at the top of the list of current trends.
Photo booth
A rentable photo booth, like those offered by The Luxury Box Photo Booth in Swanzey, is a win-win for any wedding as a way to get your guests together and have some fun. The company rents out an enclosed booth and also offers the option for an open-air style setup and a mobile roaming booth that goes onto the dance floor.
Dessert stations
What better way to get to know each other than by s’mores over a fire pit? There are many options for dessert stations, from sundae bars to milkshake stations, many in place of a traditional tiered wedding cake. The same goes for food trucks, which are always a great place to congregate and chat with fellow guests.
Cocktail hour activities
Some great conversation starters during cocktail hour include a tarot card or horoscope reading station for single or coupled guests, a live magician doing some tricks, or a James Bond-style casino table for playing poker and blackjack.
Family-friendly activities
Kids and adults alike can enjoy a round of giant Jenga, playing a board game, jumping in a bouncy house or a coloring booth—these are only a fraction of the fun activities that can be had in this category.
More interactive entertainment
If your wedding has a noise curfew, host a silent disco in which your guests listen to music (and dance) together using a set of headphones you provide. Guests that would like to participate but aren’t interested in dancing can still do so this way.
A karaoke station is another idea to bring guests together. Attendees can dedicate songs to the couple or choose from a curated list. In the same vein as dedicating songs, set up a video station with iPads (or media of choice) for recording well-wishes for the happy couple. You can have the band or DJ remind guests to do so throughout the event