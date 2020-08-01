An appeals court has thrown out the death penalty sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — a stunning decision one mother of two bombing victims said is like a “punch to the stomach.”
“If this case didn’t deserve the death penalty then I don’t know what would. I am disgusted and sad to think I will have to sit through the penalty phase again,” said Liz Norden, whose two sons lost legs in the April 15, 2013, twin bombings on Boylston Street.
“This is like a punch to the stomach,” she added. “It’s disheartening, but I absolutely will go wherever the trial is held.”
U.S. Appeals Court of the First Circuit Judge Rogeriee Thompson vacated Tsarnaev’s death penalty in a ruling issued Friday, saying the convicted bomber will have to face another jury to determine whether he’ll ultimately be put to death. His life sentences — and his assignment to a notorious supermax prison in Colorado — remain in place.
Thompson’s 224-page opinion says the appellate court had to throw out the death sentence because the district court also didn’t do a good enough job in asking potential jurors in 2015 about what they’d read about the immensely high-profile case.
She invoked a ruling in the 1960s case of Providence mob boss Raymond Patriarca, saying Tsarnaev’s Judge George O’Toole Jr. didn’t question potential jurors to the extent the decision in that long-ago case laid out for trying high-publicity crimes.
Thompson did write that she wants to be “crystal clear” that Tsarnaev “will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him.”
Judge Juan Torruella, writing in a concurring opinion, went a step further in saying that the trial should not have been held in Boston because of the massive media coverage of the bombing, focusing on its horrors and the victims, plus the huge “Boston Strong” campaign.
“The district court’s denials of Tsarnaev’s motions for change of venue amount to an abuse of discretion and denied Tsarnaev the right to a fair trial and sentencing determination,” Torruella wrote. He drew heavily on decisions in the case of yet another deeply infamous murderer, Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, in which a judge moved his trial to Denver — where the terrorist ultimately was sentenced to death for the 1995 bombing of a government building.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said, “We are currently reviewing the opinion and are declining further comment at this time.”
The appellate court judges also threw out three convictions for firearm-related crimes, which have no bearing on Tsarnaev’s ultimate sentence.
Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. The terrorist attack killed 8-year-old Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, 29, and Lingzi Lu, 23. More than 280 people were injured and MIT Officer Sean Collier, 27, was murdered by the Tsarnaevs at the start of a nearly 24-hour manhunt three days after the bombings that included a region-wide lockdown. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed that night.Norden also said it was “horrendous” that it was a Herald reporter who informed her of the court decision — not the government.
“All the families should have been notified first,” she said, sharing her grief for the four killed and more than 260 maimed and wounded. “This came out of nowhere. This is real life. We should have been told.”