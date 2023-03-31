* House Bill 619, called the “Protection Against Child Medical and Psychological Experimentation Act,” was retained in committee as of March 15. It would have prohibited the practice of and access to gender-affirming care for people under 18 and banned the affirmation of and education on LGBTQ+ identities in New Hampshire public schools. It would also have changed the definition of conversion therapy in the state, effectively re-legalizing it.
* HB 417, which would have included the act of parents providing gender-affirming health care to their children via drug treatments or surgery in the definition of child abuse in New Hampshire, was found inexpedient to legislate on March 22.
* HB 10, which would've enacted a so-called “parental bill of rights,” was tabled in committee on March 22. This would've included the right for all parents and guardians to be informed if their child changes their preferred name or pronouns in New Hampshire public schools, effectively outing students without their consent.
