NORTH HAMPTON — A committee of conference of the state Legislature unanimously agreed to a bill that will require the Coakley Landfill Group — working with state and federal officials — to design and implement a system to remediate contaminants found in Berry's Brook.
The bill still must be voted on by the House and Senate June 27, but it cannot be amended, according to interviews with state lawmakers who worked on the bill and participated in Wednesday's discussions. If both chambers approve the bill it will advance to Gov. Chris Sununu for his consideration.
The bill requires the CLG to work with the state Department of Environmental Services and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by Nov. 1 to propose "an appropriate remedy, including a design solution, its associated costs and a reasonable timetable" to address the pollution in Berry's Brook, the headwaters of which abut the landfill.
The remedy, which must be proposed under provisions of a consent decree reached for the Superfund site, must "ensure the substantial reduction of the contaminants entering Berry's Brook from the Coakley landfill," according to the bill. That remedy must begin working no later than Sept. 1, 2020, the bill also states.