Name: Bettina Chadbourne
Age: 60
How long have you lived in Keene: 39 years
Family: 2 sisters, 2 brothers
Education: KSC Film Production & Post University A.S. Fashion Merchandising
Occupation: Self-employed
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Former MSVP Board member, Former Volunteer for The Community Kitchen & Cheshire TV; former organizer of a writing group; former member of Among The Elms Writers Group
Public/government service: City Councilor (8 years)
1. Why are you running for an at-large seat on the City Council?
I love this city and I am committed to contributing to the wellbeing of this community. When I was a Ward 2 Councilor, I often received calls or emails from constituents in other wards so it was a natural transition to run for an at-large seat. I’m here to be of service to all constituents.
2. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
We are well on our way to making it more attractive for business. We recognized that we needed to streamline the permit process and make it more user friendly and directed staff to do this. We are in the process of updating the land use code to encourage new development. In addition, the Council continues to direct staff to improve our airport, our parks, our downtown and infrastructure to make Keene more attractive to businesses. We understand the importance of increasing broadband and working in concert with the colleges to create a skilled workforce. We have added an economic development position to help facilitate the process of recruiting new business.
3. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
We need to devote more time to sustainability and looking into renewable energy such as solar energy, wind energy, hydropower, geothermal energy and biomass energy. While we have made some changes, such as adding solar panels to City Hall & 350 Marlboro Street, we need to do more. For example, we should consider electric powered vehicles & solar panels at the airport. We need to help our citizens improve their energy efficiency as well.