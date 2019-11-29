Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler came onto the school’s intercom the morning of Nov. 20 with a somber announcement: a high school senior had died by suicide the day before.
“The family wanted me to share this information with you to help students begin to confront this loss in their own way,” Butler said, naming the student and telling students that anyone who needed support could find a “supportive staff person” in a particular area of the school throughout the day.
But the announcement of a student’s suicide to 1,200 students over the school’s loudspeaker and other elements of Bangor High School’s response went against the advice of mental health professionals with expertise in helping students digest the news of a peer’s suicide.
The response has prompted public criticism from officials in Bangor — including the City Council’s new chair — and parents and students who said the school mishandled a sensitive situation for which experts have developed clear guidelines to help students grieve and reduce the risk of more suicides.
Fifteen percent of Maine high school students seriously considered suicide in 2017, and 7 percent attempted it, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Maine’s rate of suicide is higher than the national average, and it’s the second-most common cause of death nationwide for people between ages 10 and 34, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“Even if they said the words right [over the intercom], that’s not the way” to communicate the news of a suicide, said Jenna Mehnert, executive director of the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “Ideally, you are able to have adults in small groups of kids. Over a loudspeaker, you don’t have that ability to engage.”
Bangor High School parents learned of the death near the end of the school day, in an email sent around 2 p.m. That announcement included no information about how parents could discuss the loss with their kids — another breach of the standard protocol for responding to student suicides developed by three national organizations.