More than 45,000 people in New Hampshire have lost Medicaid coverage since April 1, when federal health coverage protections tied to the pandemic ended.

Those “continuous enrollment” rules — meant to avoid sudden losses of health insurance in the midst of a viral pandemic — prevented states from ending someone’s coverage because of missed paperwork, increases in income or other changes that would normally make them ineligible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.