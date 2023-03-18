Name: Wade Garrett (“and there’s a ‘the Great’ in the middle of that”)
Age: 43
Name: Wade Garrett (“and there’s a ‘the Great’ in the middle of that”)
Age: 43
Hometown: Deptford, N.J.; Monadnock Region resident since 2003; currently lives in Keene
Family: Wife, Katarzyna (Ka-tah-sh-nuh) Garrett (“we call her, ‘Polish Kate’ ”); daughters Lexi, 18, a senior at Keene High School, and Karissa, 9, a 4th-grader at Fuller Elementary School
Occupation: Full-time job as a shipping and receiving clerk at Timken; also the proprietor of Wade the Great Entertainment, where his hub of services includes DJing, wedding officiating, event hosting, stand-up comedy and sports announcing
Community involvement includes: President of the John H. Fuller Elementary School PTA; lead percussionist at Monadnock Covenant Church; former Keene High School freshman girls basketball coach
Question: What is your mantra?
Answer: “Positivity defeats negativity 90 percent of the time. So, I’ve always tried to look at a negative situation and find a way to laugh.”
Question: What sets you apart as a DJ and entertainer?
Answer: “Engagement. Interaction. Enjoyment. I don’t want to be bored. If I’m there, everyone else there shouldn’t be [bored], either. I don’t always pick the right song to play that keeps everyone in that mood of, ‘I’m having a great time.’ But if I do pick the wrong song, I own it, take responsibility for it, and even say, ‘Aww, y’all didn’t like that one, huh? OK, OK, let’s try this.’ And that responsibility gives people a better familiarity, a better connection with me. ‘Oh, he’s human, too. We’re gonna rock with that.’ ”
Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.