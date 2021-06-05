Hometown: Born outside Moscow; lived in Weimar, East Germany, until age 6, before moving to Moscow; moved to Keene in 2002; Richmond resident since 2009
Family: Sister, Nadezhda, 67, is a doctor in Russia
Occupation: Staff pianist, Keene State College; piano instructor, Franklin Pierce University in Rindge
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Gnesin State Musical College in Moscow, now the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music
Question: What do you like to do when you aren’t playing piano?
Answer: “I watch a lot of movies. I never watched TV when I was a kid. Now, so many years later, I watch too much ... I like some really good, serious art movies. But when I’m tired, sometimes I need some thrillers or action movies.”