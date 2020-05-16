Name: Troy Bellot
Hometown: Born in New York City; raised in the Caribbean and the United States; Keene resident since March 2019
Family: Daughters, Caleigh Bellot, 21, a junior at the University of Cincinnati, majoring in fashion design, and Zoe Bellot, 19, a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati and member of the National Guard; sister, Shauna Bellot
Pets: Mia, a Labrador mix
Occupation: Executive chef at Keene State College
Education: Studied international studies and Middle East strategic policy at Ohio State University in Columbus; 25 years of culinary experience
Hobbies: Hiking and fishing
Question: What was one of your favorite dishes your grandmother cooked?
Answer: “Her goat curry. It was one of her staples.”