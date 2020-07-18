Name: Tory McCagg
Age: 57
Hometown: Born in Hartford, Conn.; raised in Connecticut and Michigan; lived in Providence, R.I.; Jaffrey resident since 2012
Family: Husband, Carl Querfurth
Pets: A cat named Nick
Occupation: Author
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from Connecticut College in New London, Conn.; master of fine arts from Emerson College in Boston
Activities: Founding member of the Jaffrey Climate Initiative
Hobbies: Gardening, playing the flute, raising chickens and advocating for farms and the environment
Question: Why did you name your property Darwin’s View?
Answer: “There are many, many hurdles we’ve had to overcome with this property that would cause most people to come to their senses and say, ‘Forget about it.’ We didn’t, and we started calling it survival of the fittest land and Darwin’s View.”