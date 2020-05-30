Name: Tori Haring-Smith
Age: 67
Hometown: Born in Evanston, Ill.; raised in Galesburg, Ill.; Peterborough resident since 2017
Family: Husband, Bob Haring-Smith; son Whitney Haring-Smith of Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Retired president of Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania; master’s degree in English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; doctorate in English, with a special focus on stage history, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Side note: Tori Haring-Smith was a runner-up in the 2018 Spring Flash Fiction contest sponsored by the New Hampshire Writers’ Project, for her work, “Baby Steps.” In the contest, writers submit pieces that can be read in under three minutes.