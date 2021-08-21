Age: 76
Hometown: Born in Old Town, Maine; raised in Bradley, Maine, until age nine; Keene resident since 1954, with stints in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Peterborough and Rindge
Family: Wife, Barbara Tremblay; sons Andrew Tremblay, a family physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, and Adam Tremblay, a physician at the Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System in Michigan; daughter Suraiya Gobeil of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, senior technology project manager for Ascension, a nationwide network of hospitals
Education: BS and MS in language and linguistics, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Former college administrator and professional fundraiser; currently a volunteer helping with fundraising at the following: Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene, Monadnock United Way, Keene Family YMCA, Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities and the Historical Society of Cheshire County