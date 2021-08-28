Age: 78
Hometown: Glens Falls, N.Y.; Keene resident since 1971
Family: Wife, Marianne Moses; four children: Scott Moses, marketing director for Tyson Foods in Arkansas; Michael Moses, building and facilities worker for Cheshire County; Stephanie Bowser, a science teacher/Science and Environmental Education coordinator with the Concord School District; and Sara Moses, a research scientist with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.
Occupation: President of Williams Construction Group in Keene; previously had his own management consulting company, The Moses Group; served as executive director and CEO of Holstein Association USA, Inc.; and worked as information systems director at National Grange Mutual Insurance
Education: B.S. in management from Franklin Pierce College (now Franklin Pierce University) in Rindge